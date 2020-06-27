(Bloomberg) --

Caesars Entertainment Corp., the owner of Caesars Palace and other casino resorts, said an employee has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Las Vegas company said it didn’t know how the employee was infected, but it has put a “small number” of workers who had been in close proximity with the person on paid leave after it was informed of the test results.

“We are not aware that any of these individuals have tested positive at this time,” the company said in a statement. “They will not return to work until the self-isolation period has expired and they obtain a negative Covid-19 test result.”

The death came just weeks after Las Vegas casinos gradually reopened their doors to visitors after an almost three-month shutdown due to the outbreak. The return of travelers has remained slow because the city is a largely airline-dependent destination, welcoming about 43 million guests in 2019.

