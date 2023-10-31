(Bloomberg) -- Caesars Entertainment Inc. said hackers accessed its customer loyalty program database earlier this year, and the costs of the incident cannot yet be determined.

The company said in a filing Tuesday that it has become the subject of multiple lawsuits regarding the incident and Caesars is seeking to consolidate the cases. State regulators are investigating, and the company is cooperating.

Caesars, one of the largest casino operators in the US, said it was seeking reimbursement from insurance carriers.

“While we believe it is reasonably possible that we may incur losses associated with the above described proceedings, it is not possible to estimate the amount of loss or range of loss,” the company said.

Caesars reported sales that beat analysts’ expectations for the third quarter, including what it said was a record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

