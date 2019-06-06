(Bloomberg) -- Caesars Entertainment Corp., pushed by activist billionaire Carl Icahn to consider a sale, is in advanced discussions about merging with casino rival Eldorado Resorts Inc., according to a person familiar with the situation.

Caesars could fetch more than $11 a share in the transaction, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. A deal could still be weeks away and may fall apart if financing can’t be lined up, according to the person.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the Eldorado deal, helping send Caesars shares up as much as 7.1% to $9.78 in late trading Thursday. Eldorado gained 2.2% to $50.87.

Eldorado wasn’t Caesars’ only suitor. Golden Nugget owner Tilman Fertitta proposed merging his restaurant and casino empire with Caesars last year, but was rejected by Caesars. He was still interested in a deal as of this spring.

Caesars, whose properties include the flagship Caesars Palace and the Harrah’s chain, is still coping with the fallout of a 2008 leveraged buyout led by Apollo Global Management and TPG that left it with a mountain of debt. The company engineered a bankruptcy of its largest unit two years ago that brought in new board members and shareholders, including distressed-debt investors.

Caesars named casino-industry veteran Anthony Rodio as its chief executive officer in April. Icahn, who has an 18% stake, reached an agreement with Caesars this year that granted three seats on the board. Additionally, Caesars hired advisers to weigh expressions of interest to acquire the Las Vegas-based company.

To contact the reporters on this story: Scott Deveau in New York at sdeveau2@bloomberg.net;Christopher Palmeri in Los Angeles at cpalmeri1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net;Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.