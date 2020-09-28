(Bloomberg) -- William Hill Plc’s board would likely recommend a 2.9 billion-pound ($3.7 billion) offer from Caesars Entertainment Inc., the U.S. casino giant said Monday, confirming its bid for the British gambling company.

However, Caesars finds itself in a potential bidding war with private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. William Hill confirmed it received approaches from both companies after Bloomberg reported Apollo’s interest on Friday. Caesars’ bid is 57.6% above William Hill’s closing price on Sept. 1, the day before its first approach.

“The opportunity to combine our land-based casinos, sports betting and online gaming in the U.S. is a truly exciting prospect,” said Caesars Chief Executive Officer Tom Reeg in a statement.

William Hill is a partner of Caesars and the two were already in discussions about merging some of their operations in the U.S., where the British bookmaker is looking to expand following the legalization of sports betting by the Supreme Court in 2018. Caesars has already finished its due diligence on the potential deal, according to its statement. It already merged with Eldorado Resorts Inc. in July.

Apollo made its own initial written proposal on Aug. 27, then both the buyout firm and Caesars made further approaches, William Hill said in Friday’s statement. Both suitors have until Oct. 23 to announce they intend to make a firm offer or walk away under U.K. takeover rules.

Hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management LLC owns around 8% of William Hill, having recently increased its holding, a person with knowledge of the matter said Friday.

