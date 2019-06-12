(Bloomberg) -- Cain International, an investment firm partly owned by Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, has started talking to institutional investors about raising a debut fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cain, which has offices in London, New York and Los Angeles, is targeting about $500 million for investments in European real estate and private equity opportunities, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. A Cain representative declined to comment.

Boehly, Eldridge’s chief executive officer, is a part-owner in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the former president of Guggenheim Partners. Eldridge and Cain’s management, including CEO Jonathan Goldstein, will also invest in the fund, the people said.

Since 2014, Cain has invested close to $4 billion in real estate debt and equity in projects such as The Stage, a mixed-use development incorporating Shakespeare’s Curtain Theater in London; the Six Senses Residences and Spa in Courchevel, France; and an office development in London’s Canary Wharf.

Cain has also backed a women-only members’ club known as the AllBright, another members’ club known as Mortimer House in London’s Fitzrovia, and Swingers, an indoor golf-and-drinks concept. Late last year, the firm began developing office buildings in Barcelona and Dublin as part of its pan-European investment strategy, according to its website.

