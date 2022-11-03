(Bloomberg) -- Cairn Capital, which has renamed itself Polus, and its special situations team is raising new money from investors as it seeks to capitalize on its stellar performance amid heightened market stress.

A year after Cairn Capital merged with distressed debt firm Bybrook Capital, the $9 billion investment management firm has been rebranded Polus Capital Management, according to a letter sent to its investors on Thursday and seen by Bloomberg News. Polus, majority-owned by Mediobanca SpA, has three units: special situations, leveraged credit and structured credit.

Polus’ special situations business -- formerly Bybrook Capital -- runs around $3 billion of capital and has generated 16% of returns so far this year and 14% over the past three years, the letter said. The unit is raising new money for its flagship absolute return hedge fund, which seeks to capitalize on opportunistic credit, according to the letter.

The business is also preparing to launch a drawdown fund which will buy stressed and distressed senior secured debt of corporate and asset-based special situations from European banks’ balance sheets at a significant discount.

The world’s biggest banks have been saddled with about $30 billion of loans for acquisitions and buyouts that they weren’t able to offload to risk averse investors. Fund managers have already started snapping up discounted debt.

Read More: Why Banks Face Billions in ‘Hung Debt’ as Deals Cool: QuickTake

A representative for Polus Capital Management declined to comment.

New Opportunities

London-based Bybrook Capital was founded by Robert Dafforn in 2014 and backed by $150 million in seed capital from Blackstone. The fund went on to make a name for itself as one of London’s most successful distressed debt firms.

Dafforn will continue to head up the special situations and structured credit business.

Polus’ special situations business, which looks to capitalize on troubled companies by buying loans and bonds, has found success this year by betting against firms including Corestate Capital that’s under pressure because of its connection with troubled landlord Adler Group SA.

“We believe the opportunity set for the strategy will become increasingly attractive in the coming years as the credit cycle rolls over and both borrowers and lenders are forced to confront a myriad of problems,” Nicholas Chalmers, Polus Capital Management’s chief executive officer, said in the letter.

So-called long-short credit funds, which buy undervalued bonds and bet against overvalued ones, have lost around 6.75% this year through September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Polus’ CLO business hired David Kim as head of US leveraged credit to launch the firm’s US CLO and loan platform. Kim previously worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Meanwhile, Loic Prevot has been promoted to head of European leveraged credit.

Polus is planning to raise capital for equity tranches of its initial US collateralized loan obligations, and aims to build out the investment team in the coming months, the letter said.

Within its European CLO business, Polus is expecting to close fundraising for its Cairn Loan Investments II LLP at between €225 million ($220 million) to €250 million of committed capital, which will support up to €4.5 billion to €5 billion of European CLO issuance, the firm said to investors.

--With assistance from Lucca de Paoli.

(Updates with CEO comment on strategy in the 10th paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.