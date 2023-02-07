Top Stories
5:10
One-third of households say they're financially worse off compared to year ago: poll
5:09
Opportunities in unprofitable small-cap stocks: Three hot picks from David Barr
Workers continue to return to downtown Toronto but recovery lags behind some cities
3:57
How should you talk to ChatGPT? A user’s guide
5:52
Contributing to an RRSP is sometimes a bad idea
7:54
Opportunities in luxury retail: Three hot picks from John San Marco
Feb 7
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey8:35
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey.
5h ago1:34
West Fraser Timber to temporarily curtail operations at Quesnel, B.C., mill
West Fraser Timber says it's curtailing operations at Cariboo Pulp & Paper in Quesnel, B.C., beginning in mid-April for one month and then for another month in the third quarter.
3h ago5:37
Caution urged as mining companies eye critical minerals below Quebec boreal forest
It is what lies beneath these soils — including critical minerals such as lithium used to manufacture batteries — that has mining companies eyeing the region.
5:27
Be cautious of financial advice on social media: Expert
5:27
Why you should seek advice from a finance professional over a finfluencer
6:37
Take your twenties seriously: Financial educator & money expert
6:37
Building an emergency fund is vital for young people: Financial educator
6:37
Personal finance tips for your twenties - transitioning from student life to financial independence
5:13
Put your money in a TFSA if you're earning less than $55,000/year: Financial planner
3h ago2:14
Brookfield has $90 billion for deals after big fundraising year
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s earnings rose in the fourth quarter as it wrapped up a record year of fundraising that has given the firm more than US$90 billion to invest.
21h ago
Cineplex's premium products drove record per patron revenue in Q4: CEO2:30
Cineplex's premium products drove record per patron revenue in Q4: CEO
The chief executive of Cineplex Inc. said the movie theatre company is seeing an uptick in revenue from premium products as the company reported its fourth-quarter results.
4h ago4:11
Uber beats estimates on strong demand for takeout, rides
Uber Technologies reported revenue that beat analysts' estimates, suggesting rising inflation hasn't kept consumers from ordering more takeout or hailing a ride.
6h ago2:59
U.S. tech stocks knocked down amid hawkish Fedspeak
A selloff in tech stocks weighed heavily on trading Wednesday, with the most-recent string of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers reinforcing the idea that interest rates will need to keep climbing to quash inflation.
-
6h ago4:49
Oil pares gains after unexpected U.S. crude inventory build
Oil pared gains after an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories, managing to hold onto a three-day climb even as broader equity markets slipped.
-
Feb 7
Alberta set an annual record for oil production last year with an output of approximately 3.73 million barrels a day in crude oil, findings from ATB Financial showed.
21h ago5:09
Trudeau lays out $196-billion, 10-year health-care offer to premiers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will increase federal health-care transfers to the provinces by $196 billion over the next 10 years, though only about one-quarter of that is new, previously unexpected money.
-
4h ago13:32
The Daily Chase: Macklem defends rate pause; Uber ridership rebounds in Q4
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is shedding some more light on the thinking behind the central bank's decision to signal a pause in interest rate hikes.
-
21h ago3:20
Alberta unveils agricultural processing tax credit to spur investment
The province of Alberta is launching a new tax credit program for agricultural processing, with the intention of attracting investment in the growing sector, creating jobs and diversifying its economy.