Caisse hires UN ambassador Blanchard as executive in charge of global portfolio

MONTREAL - Quebec's pension fund manager, the Caisse de depot, has hired Canada's United Nations ambassador as a senior executive.

Marc-Andre Blanchard, 54, will head CDPQ Global with responsibility for the United States/Latin America, Europe and Asia/Pacific as of Sept. 8.

Blanchard has been ambassador since 2016, and was previously chairman and CEO of law firm McCarthy Tetrault.

Former Liberal MP and former Ontario premier Bob Rae will replace him as ambassador.

Blanchard will be backed up by Anita George, who becomes deputy head of CDPQ Global with an expanded mandate to cover all geographies.

She was previously executive vice-president strategic partnership, growth markets.