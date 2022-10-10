(Bloomberg) --

Life as a newly minted public company didn’t get off to the roaring start that CALB, China’s third-largest electric vehicle battery maker, might have hoped for, particularly after rivals LG Energy Solution and CATL soared 68% and 44%, respectively, on their day one debuts.

CALB listed in Hong Kong late last week to a muted response from investors. After selling shares at HK$38 apiece, the stock closed Monday at HK$34.60. It still wasn’t as poor a performance as Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies, whose electric cars CALB helps powers.

Changzhou, Jiangsu-headquartered CALB and Leapmotor are the latest in a pipeline of EV-related companies to tap equity markets and be met with lukewarm reception — a contrast to last year, when demand for renewable energy, cleaner cars and all kinds of greener technologies was creating immense wealth.

CALB’s Chief Executive Officer Jingyu Liu was matter-of-fact when talking to Bloomberg Television prior to the company’s debut, saying the some $1.3 billion raised from the IPO will be used for expansion and R&D and adding that going public was a “natural next step” in the high-growth sector.

CALB aims to become a top-three player worldwide within three to five years, she said, encroaching on territory currently held by CATL, LG and China’s BYD, among others. The battery maker has 200 gigawatt hours of annual capacity under construction, Liu said, enough to secure a “big” increase in domestic market share.

And grabbing more share locally is important, considering China’s stunning EV growth. There are currently around 11.5 million electric cars in China, representing about 3.7% of the total. Newly registered EVs in the first three quarters of 2022 came to 3.7 million, almost double the year-earlier period and making up almost one-quarter of all new vehicle registrations, China Passenger Car Association data show.

Whether CALB can execute on its plans without needing further capital remains to be seen, but one thing does look certain — even if investors outside of China won’t stump up, those within the country probably will.

More than 1.3 trillion yuan ($182.7 billion) of funds have poured into China’s EV supply chain in the first nine months of this year, with some 900 billion yuan of that into batteries, according to high-tech industry portal OFWeek. And over 28 Chinese EV brands have raised new funds this year, including Hozon and WM Motor.

From Shanghai offering fiscal subsidies to help develop electric-vehicle charging facilities in the city to the country’s biggest oil and gas producer setting up an EV-battery leasing firm, China is clear on its green passenger transport ambitions. If foreign dollars don’t flow, there’s a high likelihood money sloshing around within the country will.

