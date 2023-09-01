China’s Fragile Recovery Keeps Policymakers on Alert
China’s trade and inflation data this week will likely signal that the economy’s recovery remains fragile, keeping pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus.
For the first time since the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates almost 18 months ago, the labor market is showing enough cracks to embolden some of the world’s largest bond investors to bet that the tightening cycle is finally ending.
Wells Fargo & Co.’s former head of retail banking should spend a year in prison for impeding a probe of the bank’s practice of opening millions of accounts for customers without their authorization, prosecutors said.
By Tuesday, thousands of Airbnb Inc. rentals in New York City may suddenly be taken off the market.
Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co. won approval from creditors to extend a maturing yuan bond, helping avoid a first-time default and bringing some respite amid a liquidity crisis that’s shaken the nation’s financial markets.
Sep 1, 2023
The Canadian Press
The latest report from the Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw record-high sales in August, driven by the condo market.
The data shows 2,729 properties were sold in the month, an increase of 27.9 per cent year-over-year, while inventory dropped to a record low of about half of what's historically been available in August.
Condo sales in particular rose 22 per cent in the month compared with last year.
CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says higher borrowing costs are pushing more homebuyers to either hold off on purchasing a property or gravitate toward more affordable homes available on the market.
The board reported prices increased across all property types, sending the unadjusted benchmark price to $570,700 -- up 7.9 per cent year-over-year and marking the eighth consecutive monthly gain.
Despite record sales levels over the past several months, the board says year-to-date sales are still down 15 per cent compared to last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.