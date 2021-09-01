HomeLight Nabs $1.6 Billion Valuation in Zeev Ventures-Led Round
Real estate technology company HomeLight has more than tripled its valuation to $1.6 billion, vaulting it to so-called unicorn status.
The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales have slowed from the record-setting pace seen earlier this year, but rose on a year-over-year basis in August.
14h ago
The Canadian Press
CALGARY - The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales have slowed from the record-setting pace seen earlier this year, but rose on a year-over-year basis in August.
The Alberta board says 2,151 homes were sold in Calgary last month, up almost 37 per cent from 1,574 in August 2020 but down from 2,319 in July.
The market has seen 19,516 sales this year, a rise from 10,044 at the same time last year.
New listings for the month amounted to 2,822, up about nine per cent from 2,578 last August and down from 3,296 in July.
The average price of a home also climbed to $488,043 in August from $470,271 during the same month last year.
The board's chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says the figures demonstrate that sales have exceeded expectations, but supply could not keep pace.