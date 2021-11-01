Calgary housing market posts record October sales
Calgary Real Estate Board says the region experienced a record number of home sales last month and the pace appears on track to continue.
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the region experienced a record number of home sales last month and the pace appears on track to continue.
The Alberta board says the region saw 2,186 sales in October, up about 24 per cent from 1,763 during the same month last year.
The board says those figures are more than 35 per cent higher than longer-term averages and put the 23,848 home sold this year on pace to reach a record high.
The board says the year's sales are already 61 per cent higher than average activity recorded over the past five years and 42 per cent higher than 10-year averages.
The board also says new listings for October reached 2,500, up almost 2 per cent from 2,460 the same month the year prior.
The benchmark price edged up by nearly 9 per cent to $460,100 last month from $422,600 in October 2020.