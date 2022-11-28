Unionized workers at a Loblaw distribution facility in Calgary have accepted a contract offer hours before they were scheduled to be locked out.

Teamsters Local Union 987 said 66 per cent of its members who work at the Calgary Freeport Facility voted Friday to accept the employer's final offer.

The union said 534 members had received layoff notices ahead of the planned lock-out.

Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas issued a statement on Saturday saying the company is pleased the workers accepted the offer and avoided a work stoppage, describing its offer as containing "some of the most competitive wages in the industry."

The workers, whose previous contract expired in June, had twice rejected offers from the employer during what the union called a "difficult" bargaining process.

John Taylor, business agent for the Teamsters local, said last week that while the company had offered a decent wage increase, workers were looking for more guarantees around shift scheduling and seniority.