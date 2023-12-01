Evergrande Faces Final Chance to Avoid Liquidation by HK Court
Two years after its default marked a key moment in China’s property crisis, the world’s most indebted developer may be heading for another bleak milestone: liquidation.
A normally sedate part of the debt markets used by the finance industry to transfer mortgage default risk has been roiled after insurer Arch Capital Group Ltd. called $1.7 billion of the securities at par when they had been trading at a premium.
The Upper West high-rise overlooking Berlin’s bustling Kurfürstendamm shopping boulevard is one of many glittering trophies in the portfolio of Rene Benko’s collapsing Signa, but its robust valuation reflects how much pain is in store in the cleanup of the real estate empire.
Housing prices in Sweden have resumed a decline as the Nordic nation’s economy is in a recession and borrowing costs continue rising.
Real estate finished November as the second best performing group in the S&P 500 Index adding 12%, trailing slightly behind tech’s 13% gain. The momentum was fueled by bets the central bank may begin cutting rates as early as next year.
Dec 1, 2023
The Canadian Press
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw 1,787 home sales in November, marking an 8.8 per cent increase compared with the same month last year as the ratio of sales to new listings remained high at 80 per cent.
New listings rose nearly 40 per cent compared with last year, reaching 2,227 units, with the most significant gains coming from homes priced over $600,000 hitting the market.
But CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says inventory declined four per cent from last year, as the uptick in new listings has "not been enough to change the low inventory situation thanks to strong demand."
The unadjusted home benchmark price rose to $572,700, marking a 10.7 per cent jump compared with November 2022.
So far this year, the average benchmark price has risen more than five per cent.
The board says it again saw record-high sales of apartment condominiums due to the relative affordability in that category, while a decline in detached home sales was driven by limited supply choice for homes below $700,000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.