Apollo Affiliate Refinances NYC Luxury Tower Owned by RXR, GO
An Apollo Global Management Inc. affiliate refinanced a New York apartment tower.
An Alphabet Inc. earnings flop in the grip of an historically narrow stock rally with echoes of the dot-com bubble. Jerome Powell downplaying hopes of early interest-rate cuts. A fresh regional bank rout.
Treasury yields surged after stronger-than-anticipated January employment data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to defer cutting interest rates until at least the second quarter.
The volatility that buffeted shares of regional banks this week minted big paper profits for short-sellers, reminiscent of their gains during last year’s tumult in the sector.
Investors concerned about the surprise loss and dividend cut at New York Community Bancorp this week have dragged down the shares of other US regional banks that also have significant exposure to commercial-property loans. Among those taking a big hit is a lender one state over.
Feb 1, 2024
BNN Bloomberg
The Calgary Real Estate Board says there were 1,650 home sales in January, marking a 37.7 per cent year-over-year increase as the city saw a 15.4 per cent bump in newly listed homes.
The unadjusted residential benchmark price rose to $572,300, which was 10 per cent higher than January 2023.
The board says despite the rise in new listings, Calgary's low inventory situation persisted with 2,150 units on the market — close to the January record low set in 2006 and nearly 49 per cent below the long-term average for the month.
But CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says the January increase in new listings did help provide options to potential buyers, even though conditions remained relatively tight and drove further price growth.
Apartment-style properties saw the most significant gains in sales, with 488 properties changing hands — a 54 per cent increase from January 2023.
The board says new listings rose for all detached homes priced above $500,000, but the largest gains occurred in the category priced over $700,000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.