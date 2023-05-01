Milken Latest: Citigroup CEO Says Failed Banks Were Poorly Run
It’s the first full day of speakers at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, which brings together everyone from dealmakers to celebrities.
The Ron DeSantis-appointed board of the municipal authority overseeing Walt Disney Co.’s parks voted Monday to sue the company, following a complaint Disney filed last week against the Florida governor.
Pockets of commercial real estate, such as the area east of Third Avenue in Manhattan, are likely to come under stress as landlords continue to struggle to refill towers in the aftermath of Covid-19, Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said.
Marc Rowan, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., says that the next wave of turmoil across the financial sector will likely come from the commercial real estate market.
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city set a new April record last month as the benchmark price of a home sold reached $550,800.
The Alberta board says the price amounts to a two per cent increase from March and a 1.19 per cent increase from a year ago.
The increase in the benchmark price came as the actual average price of a home sold in the city last month was $549,524, a roughly three per cent rise from a year ago.
The board says the number of sales tumbled almost 21 per cent to 2,690 over the same period, leaving the market with tighter conditions than were seen earlier in the year and when compared with April.
New listings fell nearly 32 per cent since last April to 3,133.
While sales activity is at a level the board expected, Ann-Marie Lurie, the Calgary board's chief economist, says the steeper pullback in new listings has ensured that supply levels remain low.
"The limited supply choice is causing more buyers to place offers above the list price, contributing to the stronger than expected gains in home prices," Lurie said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2023.