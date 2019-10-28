(Bloomberg) -- California Assemblywoman Christy Smith announces she is entering the 2020 race for Rep. Katie Hill’s seat after Hill said she’ll quit Congress amid allegations she had an improper relationship with a staffer.

“I would like to commend Congresswoman Katie Hill for her service on behalf of the 25th District as well as her willingness to put country first by stepping down from office,” Smith says in a statement

Smith is a representative in California’s State Assembly and a former president of the Newhall School Board

