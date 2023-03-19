(Bloomberg) -- California is bracing for more heavy rain and snow early this week as another fast-moving storm roars in off the Pacific Ocean.

Large areas of the state’s coastline will get up to 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) of rain from the storm that’ll arrive late Monday and spread through the region Tuesday, said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the US Weather Prediction Center. More than 12 inches of snow could fall in the mountains around Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, with as many as four feet coming down in the Sierra Nevada range further to the east.

“It is going to be a quick hitter, Monday night into Tuesday,” Hurley said. “But it is still going to pack a little bit of a punch.”

Since late December, California has been struck by a series of storms off the Pacific called atmospheric rivers that’ve killed at least 21 people and caused billions of dollars in damages and losses from flooding and deep snows. They’ve also helped alleviate a three-year drought which has caused major wildfires, hurt crop production and stressed water supplies for agriculture and municipalities.

