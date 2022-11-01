(Bloomberg) -- California’s power-grid operator declared a transmission emergency for the northern part of the state as high winds buffet the region.

PG&E Corp., which provides electricity to much of Northern California, asked officials to declare the emergency Tuesday for Humboldt County after stormy weather caused outages to a power line serving the area, according to a company spokesman.

The declaration allows PG&E to prepare a power generator to provide electricity locally if needed, the spokesman said.

The National Weather Service issued a gale warning off the Northern California coast as a storm approaches shore with winds of about 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour.

About 19,400 homes and businesses in Northern California were without power at 3:20 p.m. local time, according to Poweroutage.us.

