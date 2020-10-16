(Bloomberg) -- Californians can blame two things as they curse the searing autumn heat wave that’s gripped their already weather-beaten state: a high-pressure system and bone-dry ground.

A high-pressure ridge locked over the U.S. West has allowed heat to build unabated for days across California. Making it worse, nearly 85% of the state’s soil is abnormally dry, allowing all the sun’s energy to heat the air instead of evaporating moisture from the Earth.

While temperatures are expected to ease this weekend, the meteorological feedback loop holding them in place isn’t going away anytime soon.

“This might be with us through the early part of the winter,” said Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist with the Energy Weather Group.

Los Angeles is forecast to hit 98 degrees Fahrenheit (37 Celsius) Friday, and Oakland is expected to reach 94 degrees. Napa, San Jose and Palm Springs all set daily high-temperature records on Thursday.

The high-pressure system corralling the heat is also giving rise to the Diablo winds sweeping across Northern California. The gusts prompted the state’s largest utility, PG&E Corp., to cut electricity to about 41,000 homes and businesses in a bid to keep live wires from blowing over into dry brush and sparking wildfires. The heat, meanwhile, has prompted California’s grid operator to ask utilities to postpone maintenance at power plants and on transmission lines Friday to avoid rotating blackouts as millions of air conditioners drive up demand.

California has been battered for months by extreme weather, as heat, lighting, winds and wildfires have taken their toll. The more than 8,500 blazes this year have scorched a record 4.1 million acres, killed 31 people and destroyed more than 9,200 homes and businesses, according to the state’s fire agency.

There are other factors feeding California’s heat wave. La Nina, a cooling across the equatorial Pacific thousands of miles away, is part of what’s holding that high-pressure ridge in place.

The time of year plays a role, too. The sun is still high enough in the sky to drive temperatures into the 90s. In a few weeks, as winter draws nearer and the sun sinks, cooler weather will follow.

“Each week will still be above normal but the actual high temperatures will keep lowering,” Rouiller said. The 90s and 100s tallied across California are “lingering late summer heat.”

