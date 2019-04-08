(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell of California, who hails from the crucial caucus state of Iowa, is jumping into the presidential race.

“I’ve already done a lot, but I can do more,” Swalwell said on CBS’s “The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert” set to air Monday. “I’m running for president of the United States.”

Swalwell has represented California’s 15th district since 2013. He was born in Sac City, Iowa, where he grew up before moving to Dublin, California. At 38, he is the third-youngest candidate in the race behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Representative Tulsi Gabbard. Swalwell has cemented his reputation as a millennial congressman by founding the Future Forum, and also by his frequent use of Snapchat.

Swalwell has been one of the loudest voices in the U.S. House calling for additional scrutiny of the Trump administration. After the 2016 election, he introduced the first legislation calling for an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate alleged Russian interference. Swalwell has pushed for gun restrictions and sought to address the student debt crisis.

