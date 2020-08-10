(Bloomberg) -- The California state controller is stepping up pressure to get answers from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System about the abrupt resignation of investment chief Ben Meng.

In a letter to Calpers’ Board President Henry Jones on Monday, Yee called for a meeting to be held within 48 hours of receipt of her request. Last week, she called for an emergency meeting before the board announced it will have a session on Aug. 17.

“I believe the board has an obligation to Calpers members to determine whether Mr. Meng’s carelessness violated any laws or caused financial and reputational damage to the pension system,” Yee wrote in her request for “immediate board action.”

Calpers spokesman Wayne Davis didn’t have an immediate comment.

Meng abruptly resigned as chief investment officer of the $400 billion pension fund amid questions about whether he breached conflict-of-interest rules by putting some of the fund’s money into investments that could have benefited him personally and failing to disclose that to the board.

Meng said he resigned to focus on his health and his family. Any issues regarding financial disclosures were properly handled, he said.

