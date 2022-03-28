(Bloomberg) -- A Pacific storm drenching Southern California will kick off a week of wild weather across the U.S. as the harsh and usually cold air moves east.

Los Angeles will get gusty rain showers and as much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow could fall across the peaks of the region’s mountains, the National Weather Service said. There could be minor urban flooding and some mudslides along burn scars as well, said Marc Chenard, a forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

Then the storm will push into the central U.S., raising the risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes from Texas to the East Coast through the rest of the week. Swirling winds could lead to fast-spreading wildfires. Red flag fire warnings are posted across parts of Arizona, Colorado, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and a large part of Texas. There is also an elevated risk of fires in North Carolina.

“The severe weather threat starts picking up tomorrow from Texas to Kansas,” Chenard said. “Then the next day, Wednesday, it picks up across portions of the South. There is a continued severe weather risk in the mid-Atlantic on Thursday.”

Colorado and Texas have already been suffering from wildfires, with some areas burning since late last week.

The U.S. South was buffeted by tornadoes and severe thunderstorms with two strong twisters touched down in New Orleans area last week damaging as many as 12,000 structures, according to AccuWeather Inc. A year ago, severe storms, which includes hail, straight-line winds, and tornadoes, killed 114 people and caused $20.4 billion in losses, according to the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information.

The wild swing of weather will likely reach the Northeast as well, with temperatures in New York City bouncing up and down throughout the week. The high Monday in Central Park will only reach 33 degrees Fahrenheit (1 Celsius), but by Thursday readings could soar to 66 degrees.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.