(Bloomberg) -- California is likely to see a $25 billion deficit in its next fiscal year because of slumping revenue, the state’s nonpartisan budget adviser warned. It’s a stark turnaround from years of staggering surpluses.

The Federal Reserve’s path of interest-rate increases have slowed the economy, resulting in lower stocks, falling home prices, and less demand for items such as cars, the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office said in a report Wednesday. The drop in stocks likely has led to estimated income tax payments this year being “notably weaker” than the previous year, it said.

The agency is projecting the deficit -- which would be the state’s first since 2018 -- even without accounting for a possible recession.

“Our revenue estimates represent the weakest performance the state has experienced since the Great Recession,” the LAO said in the report. “Based on historical experience, should a recession occur soon, revenues could be $30 billion to $50 billion below our revenue outlook in the budget window.”

The $25 billion estimated shortfall is a “realistic and reasonable assessment,” said H.D. Palmer, a spokesperson for the state’s finance department under Governor Gavin Newsom.

In January, Newsom, a Democrat who won reelection to his second term this month, will present his budget for the next fiscal year. In this year’s budget, he had a record $97.5 billion budget surplus, about half of which he used for discretionary purposes.

“The good news is that as we prepare to close a budget shortfall, the state is in its best-ever position to manage a downturn, by having built strong reserves and focusing on one-time commitments,” Palmer said by email.

California has long been prone to booms and crippling deficits because of the sensitivity of its revenue to financial markets, and it has socked away billions to cover the hit of the next downturn. Lawmakers put $37.2 billion into reserves in the spending plan that began in July.

The legislative adviser is urging lawmakers not to tap those reserves for the upcoming deficit, but to save them for a recession. Its report anticipates future budget shortfalls, albeit smaller, through fiscal 2027.

In contrast, New York and Connecticut are seeing more general fund revenue than they forecast in their current fiscal years, and sales taxes in New York City have mostly recovered since the start of the pandemic.

California’s situation is “notable” but not a “budget crisis,” Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek told reporters during a briefing Wednesday. He’s advising lawmakers to consider delaying disbursing funds that were allocated as one-time expenditures from the previous surplus.

“In the past, tough forecasts like this would have meant painful program cuts and middle class tax increases – things that actually cause more economic harm. That does not have to be the case this year, however,” said Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins in a statement. “We are confident that we can protect our progress and craft a state budget without ongoing cuts to schools and other core programs or taxing middle class families.”

--With assistance from Martin Z. Braun.

