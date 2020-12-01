(Bloomberg) -- Southern California’s largest utility warned it may need to shut off power to more than 260,000 homes and businesses this week to prevent live wires from sparking wildfires as a wind storm sweeps through the region.

The preemptive outages by Edison International’s Southern California Edison could be the region’s largest blackout this year, impacting parts of eight counties, the utility said on its website. It could begin between late Wednesday and Friday, Edison spokesman Chris Abel said.

Dry winds that can fan flames and knock power lines down are forecast to rattle Southern California through Friday, with the worst of it on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

California has been charred by record fires that have burned 4.2 million acres and killed 31 people in 2020. Utilities including Edison and PG&E Corp. have cut power repeatedly to prevent live wires from falling into dry brush.

Last week, Edison cut power to thousands of customers on Thanksgiving during high winds. In 2019, PG&E filed for bankruptcy after its wires sparked the deadliest blaze in state history.

