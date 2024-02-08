(Bloomberg) --

California, which has suffered through continuous downpours in recent weeks, faces more lashings of rain mid-month.

The US Climate Prediction Center has expanded the threat of heavy precipitation to cover all of California, the country’s most populous state, as well as parts of Nevada and Arizona from Feb. 17 to 21. In addition, heavy snow is forecast for the Sierra Nevada and across northern Arizona in the same time frame.

The water is receding in many California locations after a set of atmospheric rivers rolled in off the Pacific killing at least three people and triggering floods, landslides and crippling snow. The damages and losses may reach $9 billion or more, according to AccuWeather Inc.

In other weather news:

Boston: The city has now set its longest period without a single 4-inch (or more) snowfall, according to a social media post by Eric Fisher, chief meteorologist at local WBZ-TV. The last time Boston got more than 4 inches (10.16 cm) was on Feb. 25, 2022 when 8.5 inches fell. Since Dec. 1, 9.2 inches have fallen in Boston, which is 17.9 inches below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Canada: Nova Scotia is still digging out after an Atlantic storm dropped heavy snow cutting roads and leaving people stranded. Snow clearing equipment from neighboring New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have arrived to help clear roads. Some residents are relying on snow mobiles to bring in supplies and connections to the outside world, according to the CBC, Canada’s national broadcaster.

Africa: Fires across Africa continue to obliterate air quality there. The worst air on Earth this morning is in Accra, Ghana where levels have reached “very unhealthy,” according to IQAir.com. Smoke from Africa is drifting west across the Atlantic and reaching South America’s northeast coastline.

Tropic: The South Pacific has come alive with tropical systems, though wind-wise at least, none are particularly powerful. The two named cyclones – Nat and Osai – are far from land and of little consequence. The third – Tropical Cyclone 12P on the Joint Typhoon Warning Center’s map – is bearing down on Vanuatu, to the east of Australia. It should arrive Friday as a tropical storm.

UK and Ireland: There is a risk of rain, ice and snow across various parts of the UK on Thursday, Clare Nasir, a meteorologist at the UK Met Office said in a briefing. Snow and ice is possible across Northern Ireland, Wales and through the north of England. Western and northern parts of Ireland may also get some sleet and snow at higher elevations, according to Met Eireann.

Australia: Severe heat and an elevated fire risk is possible across Western Australia, said Angus Hines, a forecaster with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

