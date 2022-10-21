(Bloomberg) -- California utilities said they may need to cut power to as many as 25,500 homes and businesses this weekend as gusty winds are forecast to increase the risk of wildfires.

Edison International’s Southern California utility said it could start switching off power overnight Friday to as many as 19,700 customers in three counties located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. PG&E Corp. said about 5,800 customers in 13 counties along the eastern edge of the coastal range and in parts of the Sierras may be blacked out starting Saturday morning.

The utilities said they’ve warned customers about the possible shutoffs in advance of a weather system that will bring gusty winds and patches of light rain to the region starting late Friday. A three-year drought has parched California’s forests and grassy hillsides, increasing the risk of fast-spreading fires during dry, gusty weather. PG&E said it would adjust shutoffs based on rain and wind conditions.

Switching off power lines during wind storms has become an unpopular but likely effective way to prevent wildfires in drought-plagued California, which has suffered a number of deadly blazes sparked by electric wires. The state has largely avoided such storms this year.

--With assistance from David R. Baker.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.