(Bloomberg) -- The dry weather and punishing autumn heat that’s gripping California threatens to drag on for weeks, driving up the risk of more wildfires in a state where a record 4.1 million acres have already burned this year.

The state’s largest utility, PG&E Corp., has started cutting power to about 53,000 customers in 24 counties in its latest effort to keep high winds buffeting the region from knocking down live wires and starting fires. The state’s grid operator, meanwhile, has called for energy conservation on Thursday to avoid rotating outages as heat drives up demand.

The highs in Sacramento and Los Angeles are forecast to hit 94 degrees Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) on Thursday. Oakland will be 91. While next week will be cooler, the unseasonable warmth will remain.

“No relief coming,” said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc. “It looks like it is dry through the end of the month.”

Extreme weather has battered California for months, ranging from heat, freak lighting storms, powerful gusts and an unprecedented rash of wildfires. The more than 8,500 blazes this year have killed 31 people and destroyed more than 9,200 homes and businesses, according to the state’s fire agency.

The unusual heat is a byproduct of La Nina, a cooling across the equatorial Pacific thousands of miles away that causes high pressure to build and stay along both the East and West coasts, Walker said. In the West, heat advisories reach as far south as Mexico through Friday while high-wind warnings are in effect Thursday from the Oregon border to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Almost 85% of the drought-plagued state is abnormally dry. Rain is lagging for the year, with cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Modesto and San Diego dry since Oct. 1, according to the National Weather Service. Eight of the state’s 12 largest reservoirs are below normal levels, according to California’s Department of Water Resources.All of which add to the fire danger when the winds start to blow.“It is unusual to be this warm at this time of year,” said Emily Heller, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Sacramento. “The year has already been pretty dry and any kind of breezier wind event is going to bring us to elevated or critical fire danger.”

La Nina is forecast to continue into early 2021, the U.S. Climate Prediction Center said.

