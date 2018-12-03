(Bloomberg) -- California’s 2018 wildfire season not only produced the most deadly and destructive blaze in state history, it also resulted in the release of almost as much carbon dioxide as emitted by the state from a year’s worth of generating electricity, according to federal data.

The state is estimated to have released emissions equivalent to about 68 million tons of carbon dioxide, based on data analyzed by the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s close to the roughly 76 million tons of emissions produced by California’s electricity sector in all of 2016, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said in a statement Friday. It equates to about 15 percent of all California emissions.

