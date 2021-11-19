(Bloomberg) -- As much as 5% of the world’s population of giant sequoia trees are expected to die after two large California wildfires burned through groves this summer in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the National Park Service said.

The KNP Complex and Windy Fire, which tore through the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks, have already destroyed or will eventually kill between 2,261 and 3,637 large sequoias, according to a report published Friday.

The losses make up an estimated 3-5% of the total population of sequoias over four feet in diameter. Up to 14% of large sequoias were already lost in the 2020 Castle fire. The combined toll of the fires “represent a significant threat to large sequoia persistence,” the National Park Service said in its report.

California suffered through another severe wildfire season that destroyed thousands of structures and forced thousands to evacuate, including from the mountain resort town of South Lake Tahoe. A severe drought left the state’s forests and hilly grasslands primed to burn. More than 3 million acres were torched, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Giant sequoias are the largest trees in the world, with trunk circumferences as much as 100 feet (30 meters). They can live for thousands of years. The parks boast several groves of the ancient giants, including the largest tree on Earth by volume.

In Sequoia National Park, home to the ancient Giant Forest, firefighters had wrapped some of the majestic trees in protective foil to protect them as the flames approached. Sequoias have adapted to live with periodic fires as their thick bark can protect them from flames, while forest blazes prepare the soil for sequoia seeds to germinate.

However, prolonged severe droughts, which scientists say may become more common with climate change, and massive blazes, have threatened the species.

