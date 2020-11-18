(Bloomberg) -- California on Wednesday reallocated $600 million of private activity bonds formerly awarded to Fortress Investment Group’s Las Vegas tourist train to affordable housing needs, a win for developers trying to ease the state’s severe shortage of homes.

Moving the entire allotment from Fortress’s Brightline West venture to housing would be enough to build or preserve about 2,600 housing units and fund about a third of projects that didn’t receive any bond awards this year, according to an analysis by the nonprofit California Housing Partnership.

The state has five of the country’s 10 most expensive residential markets, an estimated shortfall of 1.3 million affordable units, and several cities with sky-high homelessness rates.

The Debt Limit Allocation Committee, which controls the allotment of bonds, voted to allocate all to affordable housing projects, first prioritizing those that serve extremely low income residents, said committee chair and Treasurer Fiona Ma Wednesday after the meeting. “They are the most vulnerable populations,” she said.

Ma had earlier suggested some of the Brightline bonds could go to non-housing uses such as waste facilities but on Wednesday said there were no such projects ready to go.

The move follows Tuesday’s report from California Auditor Elaine Howle that said the committee wasted $2.7 billion of bonds that could have gone toward affordable housing. Howle’s report, which didn’t mention the rail project, noted that the agency over the years made “questionable” decisions “that contradicted its legislative priorities.” It recommended the termination of the committee and giving its functions to another agency that controls tax credits.

