(Bloomberg) -- California plans to extend $200 million of its tax-exempt bond allocation for private projects to finance Fortress Investment Group’s passenger train to Las Vegas, according to state debt committee meeting Friday.

California had previously given $600 million of the debt capacity to the speculative venture but took it back after the company in late October pulled the unrated bond deal. It had failed to attract enough investors even after it was downsized to $2.4 billion from $3.2 billion.

No details were given on when Fortress, through Brightline Holdings LLC, could secure formal approval and sell the bonds.

At its meeting, the California Debt Limit Allocation Committee approved divvying up $4.3 billion of its bond capacity, an amount determined under population-based federal guidelines, mostly to boosting affordable housing. Of its allotment, $600 million will go toward non-housing uses such as the train.

If the committee doesn’t approve the Fortress project when it returns for its latest request, the $200 million set aside for it can go to other uses.

California and Nevada last year had given Fortress the ability to sell private activity bonds, which are capped annually in each state by the federal government. California had provided the bulk, $600 million, which effectively could be used for $2.4 billion of bonds because of federal rules extending a special boost to railroads.

Previously, Fortress planned to raise a total of $6.38 billion of debt for the $8.4 billion project. The pulled bond issue would have financed construction for a 169-mile (272-kilometer) line connecting Las Vegas to the Southern California desert town of Apple Valley, 90 miles away from downtown Los Angeles.

“Brightline is an important infrastructure project that has significant economic and environmental benefits for our residents,” said Fiona Ma, California Treasurer and a project supporter, in a statement before the meeting. “The company expects that its financing plans will require less tax-exempt debt. We look forward to a successful financing later this year.”

Ben Porritt, a Brightline spokesperson, said the company is “focused on expanding our plans to connect further into L.A. County. We appreciate the tremendous support from Nevada and California and are actively engaging officials in both states on our financing and construction plans.”

