(Bloomberg) --

California Governor Gavin Newsom has tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced Saturday.

Newsom will remain in isolation until at least next Thursday and work remotely, his office said in a statement. The governor, who is vaccinated and received his second booster shot on May 18, had exhibited mild symptoms and is undergoing a 5-day regiment of Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid.

Covid cases are once again climbing in the US, driven by the more infectious variant BA.2. Even as cases rise, the state has adopted a strategy, known as the Smarter plan, that focuses on testing and treating patients to avoid more serious complications.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.