(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said he’ll ask lawmakers for an immediate $2 billion to help schools open safely for in-person instruction by early spring, even as a surge in Covid-19 cases overwhelms health-care facilities in the most populous U.S. state.

The money would be spent on testing, ventilation and personal protective equipment, Newsom said Wednesday. He said he’ll seek weekly testing for communities with high rates of transmission; masks for all students and staff; improved contact tracing; and the prioritization of school workers for vaccinations.

“By focusing on a phased approach with virus mitigation and prevention at the center, we can begin to return our kids to school,” Newsom said in a prepared statement. “It’s especially important for our youngest kids, those with disabilities, those with limited access to technology at home and those who have struggled more than most with distance learning.”

Most of California is under regional stay-at-home orders, keeping public schools closed as the virus rages. The state has been averaging more than 40,000 new cases daily over the past two weeks, and its average rate of positive tests has climbed to 12.5% from 2.5% in mid-October.

California has more than 5,800 public elementary schools with almost 3 million students enrolled. The Los Angeles Unified School District is the nation’s second largest, after New York City.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said once he takes office next month, he’ll seek congressional help to fund his ambitious vaccine distribution and reopening plans, including protective equipment for front-line health workers and “tens of billions” of dollars to reopen elementary and middle schools.

