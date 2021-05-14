(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed a $196.8 billion general-fund budget for the next fiscal year as he plans to plow an unprecedented tax-revenue windfall back into the state’s economy.

The governor had previously announced a massive $75.7 billion operating surplus that, coupled with $27 billion from the federal stimulus aid, would help finance a $100 billion economic recovery plan. He wants to send $600 checks to low- and middle-income residents, assist renters and boost funding for schools, programs tackling homelessness, transportation and emergency preparedness.

“This budget is not just going to set this state up for a comeback, but a remarkable decade and century ahead,” Newsom, who’s likely facing a rare recall election this fall, said during a briefing in Sacramento.

Reserves of around $24 billion are at a record high, the Democrat said, with the rainy-day fund alone swelling to $15.9 billion. The budget also calls for $3.4 billion next year to pay down retirement liabilities.

Cuts to employee compensation and pay increase deferrals, needed to balance the previous budget when the state expected deficits, would end, according to the proposal.

With a progressive tax system that rakes in more revenue when the income of the highest earners rises, California has collected more than it expected from its wealthiest residents. That group has reaped the benefits of rising stock prices and stable employment even as lower-income workers lost their jobs in the pandemic.

Of the $75.7 billion surplus, Newsom and legislators can chose how to spend about $38 billion since the remainder is already earmarked. The legislature must approve the budget by June 15.

Newsom’s spending plans include:

$15 billion for kindergarten to grade 12 schools

$12 billion to address homelessness

$11 billion for transportation

$8 billion in new direct cash payments to residents

$5.2 billion for renter assistance

$3.5 billion for affordable housing

$2 billion to cover overdue water and utility bills

$2 billion for emergency preparedness

