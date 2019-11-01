(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was prepared to restructure bankrupt PG&E Corp. if the parties that are battling over control of the company are unable to quickly resolve its Chapter 11 case.

“All options are on the table,” Newsom said in a statement. Those options could include a state-led takeover of the utility, advisers said in an interview.

Newsom again blasted PG&E for its handling of a series of intentional mass blackouts intended to keep power lines from igniting fires during high winds. He said the shutoffs highlighted PG&E’s “culture of ineptitude – a behemoth that was slow to act and resistant to change.”

He added that the swiftest way to transform the company was to get it out of bankruptcy quickly. As a result, Newsom said he would hold a meeting next week with PG&E executives, shareholders, wildfire victims and creditors in an effort to “accelerate a consensual resolution” to the bankruptcy.

Some of Wall Street’s biggest names are battling in court for control of the utility, which filed for Chapter 11 in January in the face of $30 billion of estimated liabilities from wildfires blamed on its equipment.

