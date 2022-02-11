(Bloomberg) -- Winter heat will bear down on Los Angeles through Super Bowl weekend, extending a spell of record-breaking temperatures in southern California and raising the threat of wildfires.

A heat advisory is in place through 6 p.m. Sunday for temperatures reaching as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) across southern parts of the state including at Inglewood, where the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will compete in the National Football League championship at the covered SoFi stadium.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the National Weather Service has warned. “When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

Temperatures on Thursday reached 83 degrees in downtown LA and a Feb. 10 record of 89 degrees in nearby Burbank, California, the weather service said. Santa Ana, Oceanside, and Vista, California all hit 91 degrees that day and were the warmest places in the U.S., according to the Weather Prediction Center.

In addition to unseasonal heat, the region will be swept with dry, gusty winds raising the risk for wildfires. There is an elevated risk for blazes to spread across higher elevations in Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Saturday, according to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center.

California has been plagued by wildfires in recent years. Utilities will sometimes cut power during times of high winds to prevent transmission lines from starting fires.

