(Bloomberg) -- California is bracing for more sweltering temperatures after the state’s first heat wave of 2020 seared new highs into the record books and pushed power prices to the most in almost a year.

Daytime highs will reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) or more throughout California’s Central Valley Wednesday and “overnight temperatures will remain warm, offering little relief,” the National Weather Service said. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

Sacramento reached 103 degrees Tuesday, a record for the date. Closer to the coast, Oakland reached 91 degrees and Napa hit 98, daily records in both cities. High temperatures spread beyond California, with excessive heat warnings reaching into southern Nevada and Arizona. Phoenix reached 103 and Las Vegas 100, though neither was a record.

Electricity prices in Northern California surged 380% to $161.89 a megawatt-hour in the hour ending at 5 p.m. as people cranked up the air conditioning, the highest since June 2019, according to Genscape data. Demand on Wednesday is expected to match Tuesday’s peak of almost 38 gigawatts, according to the state’s grid operator.

“The hot weather is really driving demand,” said Chris DaCosta, an analyst at Genscape. Limitations on power imports from the Northwest curtailed supplies, which will continue Wednesday. “The combination could cause some spikes today.”

Through an odd quirk, the heat wave is also raising the risk of hypothermia for anyone turning to mountain rivers for relief. So much snow is melting that the streams have become frigid torrents.

