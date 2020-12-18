(Bloomberg) -- Edison International’s Southern California Edison utility said Friday it cut power to about 1,100 customers near Los Angeles to prevent its live wires from sparking wildfires during high winds.

As many as 44,400 more homes and business in five counties could lose electricity as gusty conditions returned to Southern California, the utility said on its website. Winds could top 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour in the region on Friday, bringing “elevated to locally critical fire-weather conditions,” the U.S. Storm Prediction Center said.

