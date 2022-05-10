(Bloomberg) -- California officials released a road map for zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions from the world’s fifth-largest economy by 2045, a plan that would slash the use of oil and natural gas, shift residents to electric cars and pull excess carbon dioxide from smokestacks.

The draft, if adopted by state regulators this year, would radically transform California’s economy over two decades, cutting oil use by 91% from 2022 levels and powering businesses, buildings and transportation largely from solar energy, wind and other renewable sources. The plan, issued Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board, wouldn’t entirely end carbon emissions by 2045. Instead, it calls for capturing and storing some emissions that can’t easily be eliminated by the target date.California officials said the plan could serve as a blueprint for other states and countries. The draft also includes two scenarios for reaching net carbon neutrality in 2035, a specific request from Governor Gavin Newsom, but staff who drafted the report recommended against that earlier target, calling it too expensive.

“There has to be consideration of not only feasibility but affordability,” Jared Blumenfeld, California Secretary for Environmental Protection, told reporters in a Tuesday briefing.

