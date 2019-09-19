(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump is poised to win a ruling blocking a California law that would require him to disclose his federal tax returns to qualify for the 2020 Republican primary ballot in the most populous state.

U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. in Sacramento tentatively decided at a hearing Thursday to grant Trump’s request to put the law on hold until there’s final decision on whether it’s constitutional. The judge said he will issue an order by Oct. 1.

