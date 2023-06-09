(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

In an effort to right the wrongs of slavery and a legacy of discrimination in the United States, California has turned theoretical discussions about reparations into a potential model that other states could follow. Its the first state-level attempt of its kind — and could be one of the biggest reparations compensation efforts to date.

So who would be eligible? How much would they receive? And where would the funding coming from? Bloomberg’s California Bureau Chief Karen Bresleau joins to share her reporting on this effort, and Kamilah Moore, who chairs California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans, also talks through the complex calculations and what could come of this massive undertaking.

Read more: California Puts a Price on Slavery’s Legacy and Draws a Blueprint for Reparations.

