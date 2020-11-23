(Bloomberg) -- Fewer Californian drivers consulted Apple Maps a day after Governor Gavin Newsom imposed strict lockdown measures to stem the spread of the virus in some of the state’s worst-hit counties.

Drivers in Los Angeles on Sunday made requests for directions in Apple Maps at 79% of the baseline established Jan. 13 before the pandemic, Apple data suggests. That compares with 84% on Nov. 15. San Francisco drivers were at 67% of the benchmark, down from 70% the previous Sunday.

Declines in requests for mapping signal weaker demand for fuel with governments across the U.S. restricting movements because of the worsening pandemic. Nationwide gasoline stockpiles sit at the highest seasonal level in decades and other indicators are pointing to sluggish fuel consumption, like the movements of cell phones. According to Descartes Labs, which identifies a strong correlation between device movements and demand, U.S. fuel consumption is at the weakest since June.

Newsom’s curfew order bans nonessential work and gatherings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It started Saturday and lasts a month.

