January will kick off with a string of storms coming off the Pacific that will sweep across North America bringing rain, thunder and snow — in some places — for the next 10 days, according to AccuWeather Inc. This is a typical, winter El Niño pattern of storms coming off the Pacific and then sweeping across the southern US before heading north and out to sea in the Atlantic.

The storms could bring some much needed snow to the Sierra Nevada in California, where the snowpack is currently trending lower than normal, according to the commercial forecaster. California isn’t the only place that is lacking for snow, New York’s Central Park has only recorded a trace so far this winter (as measured from Dec. 1), which is 5.1 inches below normal. The National Weather Service said there could be some flakes in the air in a few days, but nothing is expected to accumulate.

Other cities across the US are suffering a deficit of the white stuff. Since Dec. 1, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Boston are all inches below normal for accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. Through Jan. 1, only 20.3% of the contiguous US is covered by snow, according to the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center. That is less than last year, and the least amount since 2012 when 19.8% of the US (and a small sliver of Canada) had snow on the ground.

In other weather news:

Japan: The death toll from a powerful earthquake that toppled buildings in the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast rose to nearly 50 as rescue workers searched for survivors trapped under rubble. Numerous families in the region spent the New Year holiday in evacuation centers and hundreds of people lined up for fresh water after the quake knocked out services. With rain forecast overnight, there is an increased risk of further landslides, public broadcaster NHK said.

UK: Storm Henk is riding the powerful jet stream winds that have been pounding across the Atlantic for months now. It is forecast to bring “very strong winds across southern parts of the UK,” said Aidan McGivern, a UK Met Office meteorologist. Wind gust will range from 50 to 80 miles per hour — enough to knock down trees. An amber wind warning has been issued across southern UK from Bristol in the west to Colchester in the east. There will be some heavy rain as well.

Europe: Freezing weather will spread across most of Europe later this week, testing the region’s energy systems after a largely mild winter so far.Minimum temperatures will fall below zero in Berlin and Paris over the weekend, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.

Indian Ocean: Tropical Cyclone Alvaro is crossing Madagascar and will re-enter the Indian Ocean on Jan. 3 before swirling off into oblivion far from land. The storm has winds of about 52 miles per hour on the US scale, which makes it a potent tropical storm, according to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center. It is forecast to weaken as it continues over land.

--With assistance from Erica Yokoyama and Jon Herskovitz.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.