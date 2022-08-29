(Bloomberg) -- California’s Senate approved a bill offering fast food workers a role in regulating the industry, bringing the “Fight For $15” national labor campaign to the cusp of a landmark win.

The legislation, which must be sent back to the Assembly for final passage, establishes a process for wage and workplace standards to be set by a council, comprised of fast food employees, worker advocates, franchisors, franchisees and government officials. The bill also bans retaliation against fast food workers for raising safety issues. The Senate passed the measure with the minimum number of 21 votes on Monday.

“We’re quite confident that the governor will sign this into law,” Service Employees International Union president Mary Kay Henry said in an interview Monday. The bill effectively offers “another form of collective bargaining” for fast food workers who’ve been obstructed by outdated federal laws and the franchised structure of the industry, she said. “It’s a watershed moment.”

Governor Gavin Newsom’s office declined to say whether he will sign the bill. An analysis by Newsom’s finance department, which opposed an earlier version of the bill, said the council could create a fragmented regulatory and legal situation and possibly raise long-term costs for the industry.

‘Most Egregious’

Industry groups are urging Newsom to veto the California bill, and governors elsewhere to steer clear of such legislation.

“It’s this solution in search of a problem that doesn’t exist,” said Matt Haller, chief executive of the International Franchise Association, whose board includes executives from McDonald’s Corp., Wendy’s Co., and Papa John’s International Inc. For restaurants, “it’s certainly the most egregious thing that we’ve ever seen,” Haller said.

Amendments introduced to the bill last week restricted the council from regulating scheduled time off, capped how high it could raise minimum pay to no more than $22 per hour before 2024, narrowed which companies it would cover, and removed a section making fast food corporations responsible for violations of the law at franchised stores. The bill now only applies to fast food chains with at least 100 locations.

“We need this law so that we can have dignified jobs,” 18-year McDonald’s Corp. employee Angelica Hernandez, who’s been advocating for the legislation, said in an interview. “This is one step closer to us having a union.”

SEIU’s “Fight For $15,” a national campaign that started in 2012, has played a key role in making $15 wage floors a mainstream demand, and the law of the land in several states including California. But it’s been unsuccessful in trying to get fast food giants to agree to terms that would make it easier for workers to organize in the overwhelmingly non-union industry. Research by Harvard Kennedy School and UC, San Francisco showed that California’s fast-food workers earn 85 cents on the dollar, hovering at about $16.21 an hour, compared with other types of service sector workers in the state.

Federal law restricts states from passing their own laws boosting or curbing formal collective bargaining and unionization in the private sector. But unions like SEIU have been pushing state and local governments to exercise the authority they do have to regulate working conditions and also involve workers in helping dictate them.

Hard to Know

Labor advocates have seen some success, including with Seattle City Council’s approval of a bill in 2018 creating a standards board for home-based care and cleaning workers. Last November, Texas’ Harris County, which includes Houston, approved an “Essential Workers Board” for making recommendations to local authorities.

In California, “it’s hard to know whether this is going to be a big deal or not, in part because the legislation has been so watered down in the legislative process,” said UC Berkeley labor law professor Catherine Fisk.

The bill is no substitute for unionization, but the commission it creates could boost further organizing efforts by galvanizing workers and publicly embarrassing companies, she said. It may also spur other states to pass more muscular versions of their own.

“This legislation will show that you can actually do this without causing the economy to collapse,” Fisk said. “And so I think there’s nowhere to go but up from here.”

