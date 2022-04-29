(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom supports delaying the closure of the state’s last nuclear plant to help keep the lights on while the Golden State transitions to clean energy.

Newsom “supports keeping all options on the table to ensure we have a reliable grid” and that includes potentially extending the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant, said Erin Mellon, a spokeswoman with the Governor’s office. California is headed into another summer where the grid operator projects that power demand could outstrip supplies during an extreme heat wave, she said.

California has struggled to keep the lights on the last two summers after a number of natural-gas plants were closed as part of the state’s push to curb climate change. Diablo Canyon is the state’s largest source of around-the-clock carbon-free power and its anticipated shutdown in three years is expected to further strain electricity supplies.

The state will request some of the $6 billion of federal funds meant to aid struggling nuclear reactors, Newsom told the Los Angeles Times. The application for the money is ultimately up to PG&E Corp., which operates the Diablo Canyon plant, Newsom’s office said. The governor doesn’t have the authority to extend the plant’s operating license -- that requires state and federal regulatory approvals.

California officials have asked PG&E on its views about being eligible for the funds, but hasn’t directed the company to pursue it, utility spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said.

“We are always open to considering all options to ensure continued safe, reliable, and clean energy delivery to our customers,” Paulo said.

PG&E struck an agreement in 2016 with the state, labor unions and environmental groups to retire the reactors at Diablo Canyon, which sits near earthquake fault lines, when their federal operating licenses expire by 2025. The decision came in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan in 2011 that was triggered by an earthquake and tsunami, raising new concerns about the safety of nuclear power.

Since then, California has retired a large number of natural-gas fired power plants, leaving it vulnerable to power shortfalls during hot summer evenings when its ample solar supplies diminish as the sun sets. The state grid operator had to resort to brief rolling blackouts in August 2020 as a heat wave overwhelmed its power system.

California has called on utilities to sign additional clean-energy power contracts to replace the Diablo Canyon plant. However, earlier this week, Newsom said in a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo that her department’s solar tariff probe is delaying at least 4,350 megawatts of solar and energy storage project the state expected to be online between 2022 and 2024.

In the long term, Newsom supports closing the Diablo Canyon plant, his office said.

(Updates with comment from Newsom’s office starting in the 2nd paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.