(Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a curfew across the vast majority of the state to block coronavirus transmission, ordering residents to stay home late at night as cases soar.

People in counties designated as having a widespread outbreak -- areas that encompass 94% of the population -- will have to stop nonessential work and gatherings between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., according to a statement from Newsom’s office Thursday.

The move reflects growing alarm among California officials as the third wave of coronavirus infections to hit the state gathers momentum. In recent days they have urged Californians to avoid travel and scale back Thanksgiving gatherings -- or cancel them altogether.

With new cases now rising even faster than in July, Newsom said Thursday that more drastic measures are needed.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge,” Newsom said in a statement. “We are sounding the alarm.”

