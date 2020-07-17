49m ago
California Orders Remote Classes for Most Public Schools
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
State’s move follows surge in coronavirus infections.
- Story to follow.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.
More
Latest from Bloomberg
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
49m ago
Edward Dufner, Bloomberg News
Stacked desks and chairs sit inside an empty classroom at Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, California, U.S., on Friday, July 10, 2020. , Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) --
State’s move follows surge in coronavirus infections.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.