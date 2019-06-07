California Panel Has Wildfire Fix That May Already Be Moot Point

(Bloomberg) -- After four hearings and months of deliberation, a California commission decided Friday that the state should change the legal doctrine that pushed its largest power company into bankruptcy.

The recommendation may fall on deaf ears.

Just a week earlier, Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders signaled they’ve already made up their minds on how to help utilities deal this year with increasingly catastrophic fires their equipment keeps igniting -- and it doesn't involve change the doctrine. In a joint statement, they said they’ll instead introduce legislation to establish a so-called bridge fund that power companies could tap to cover fire damages and make it easier for utilities that acted responsibly to recover costs from customers.

Their preemptive move underscores just how urgent the situation has become for the state’s biggest utilities as California heads into wildfire season. After its equipment ignited the deadliest fire in state history, PG&E Corp. filed for Chapter 11 in January, facing an estimated $30 billion in liabilities. Edison International and Sempra Energy have seen their own credit ratings downgraded and risk junk status if state legislators don’t reduce their liability. Newsom has called on lawmakers to act before a recess that starts in mid-July.

The state-appointed commission approved on Friday a report that recommends, among other things:

Changing a standard that holds utilities strictly liable for wildfires that their equipment causes to one that is “fault-based”

Making it easier for utilities to recover the costs of wildfires from customers if they have acted responsibly

A wildfire victims fund with contributions from utilities shareholders, ratepayers and homeowners through a property insurance surcharge

A state electric utility wildfire board to oversee fire prevention that would operate separately from the California Public Utilities Commission

“We are in a crisis,” Commissioner Michael Kahn said during the meeting. ”The current liability and governing system doesn’t equitably distribute costs.”

In their joint statement last week, Newsom and leaders of California’s Senate and Assembly suggested they’ll leave the issue of inverse condemnation -- the legal doctrine that holds utilities strictly responsible for costs of blazes -- for another day. Should “massive, catastrophic wildfires persist,” there may eventually be a need to change the policy, they said.

The commission’s report meanwhile included a short-term fix similar to a plan that Newsom and legislators laid out: a smaller fund that would offer “bridge financing” to utilities, allowing them to pay wildfire claims as they wait for regulators to decide whether they can collect costs from customers. A report by the governor’s office suggested that the fund could be capitalized by utility investors and ratepayers, potentially through a charge on customer bills.

A bridge fund, however, “doesn’t address the underlying question around the solvency of utilities”, said Commissioner Michael Wara.

