(Bloomberg) -- A first-in-the-nation California task force on reparations is recommending that the state pay compensation and give free college to descendants of enslaved Black Americans, and that the federal government consider a similar commission for national action.

The state should establish a cabinet-level agency to implement the recommendations and consider reforms of education, policing, health care and housing among other changes to address the harms that follow from slavery in the country, according to an interim report Wednesday from the nine-member panel. The task force, established by the California legislature in September 2020 after the murder by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis, did not recommend specific dollar values.

"What's good about this report is that this can be used as an educational and organizing tool, not only for people in California, but across the United States" given how the report details harms done against Black Americans both nationally and in California, said Kamilah Moore, attorney and chairperson of the California Reparations Task Force.

Reparations would be owed to descendants of people who were enslaved both in California and in other states, who can showcase "state-specific harm," such as housing discrimination, homelessness, mass incarceration, police terror, and others as detailed in the report. The proposed California African American/Freedman Affairs Agency would be tasked with helping Black Californians and others deemed eligible to establish their case for reparations.

The California task force’s recommendations are the first from a government commission on the African American community since the Kerner commission’s study of urban unrest in 1968, Moore said. “A lot has changed since 1968, but in certain ways, a lot hasn't changed,” Moore said. “In 2020, there has been this reckoning in the United States but not much has changed in regards to social justice, in regards to systemic racism against the African American community.’’

The interim report also includes a set of preliminary recommendations for policies that the California Legislature could adopt to remedy harms. A final report from the task force is due before July 1, 2023.

